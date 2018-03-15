Cabinet welcomes motion to review land clause in Constitution

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the Constitution isn’t sacrosanct and if amending it is to the good of the country, it should be done.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed a motion adopted by the National Assembly to review the land clause in the Constitution and says despite plans to expropriate land without compensation, the country remains open for business and investments in agriculture and farming.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions on Thursday, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said an offer from the Australian government to expedite visas to South African farmers was not discussed.

Mokonyane says the Constitution isn’t sacrosanct and if amending it is to the good of the country, it should be done.



But she says Cabinet is urging communities to desist from illegal land invasions.

Mokonyane says all groups must be engaged, even those that represent the extremes.

“Cabinet does get concerned when people go to the extent of going internationally to protect white supremacy.”

Mokonyane says the government will never undermine a very strategic sector of its economy.

“We also believe this is an opportunity that those who tilled the land also have some sense of ownership because it will also increase more responsibility and even productivity.”

The National Assembly has resolved that Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee report back to it by the end of August.

