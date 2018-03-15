Popular Topics
Cabinet satisfied with Sassa’s progress on grant payments

Cabinet was briefed by Sassa on Wednesday on its state of readiness to implement the Constitutional Court ruling.

A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it’s satisfied that there won’t be any disruption to the payment of social grants next month and that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is ready to implement a new hybrid payment model.

Cabinet was briefed by Sassa on Wednesday on its state of readiness to implement the Constitutional Court ruling.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s discussions, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that Cabinet is satisfied that there will be no glitches.

This is despite Sassa officials telling a Parliamentary portfolio committee on Wednesday that a new service provider to make cash payments won’t be up and running before July.

“The process of changing the beneficiaries’ cards will be done in a similar manner that will not disrupt the distribution of grants. All beneficiaries will receive their grants through their respective pay point which includes commercial banks, the South African Post Office and other retailers,” Mokonyane says.

WATCH LIVE: Minister Mokonyane briefs media on Cabinet meeting

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

