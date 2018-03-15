Anderson books quarter-final spot at Indian Wells
South African tennis star Kevin Anderson continued in his rich vein of form by beating Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a scintillating three set match on Thursday morning.
Anderson improved his head to head record against Carreno Busta to 4-0. The seventh seeded Anderson will now face Croatia’s Borna Coric in the quarter-finals, after Coric beat America's Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.
Victory over Coric could set up a meeting with number 1 seed Roger Federer in the semi-finals.
