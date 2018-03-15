ANC rejects party stalwarts' call for consultative conference ahead of polls
The veterans wanted the NEC to discuss this proposal when it meets next week.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has once again rejected a proposal by its stalwart’s for another consultative conference before next year’s elections.
The veterans wanted the NEC to discuss this proposal when it meets next week.
Last year, the ANC dismissed the veterans’ request for the standalone conference to discuss the state of the party, leading them to organise it on their own without the blessing of the organisation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the stalwarts this week, where it was agreed they would be active in the party, take part in the veterans’ league and help campaign ahead of next year’s elections.
Despite a somewhat fruitful meeting between ANC stalwarts and Ramaphosa, the party has still rejected, for the second time now, their proposal for a consultative conference.
ANC stalwart Snuki Zikalala says the gathering is very necessary.
"It has to happen before elections because these elections are very contentious, so they are very critical for us."
But it won’t be happening, as secretary-general Ace Magashule explains.
"That case is closed and they’re now going to be integrated and work within the structures of the ANC. So there’s no need for a consultative conference."
Magashule says all they are happy about is that the stalwarts are back on board and will be integrated in the ANC.
More in Politics
-
ANC praised for nominating 2 women to lead provincial governments
-
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'
-
ANC to hold workshop to clarify land issue
-
ANC rejects EFF’s condition for its support in Nelson Mandela Bay
-
'Presidency has so far used R15.3m to pay Zuma’s legal bill'
-
[WATCH] ANC appoints premiers for Free State & Mpumalanga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.