ANC rejects party stalwarts' call for consultative conference ahead of polls

The veterans wanted the NEC to discuss this proposal when it meets next week.

FILE: ANC stalwarts. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
FILE: ANC stalwarts. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has once again rejected a proposal by its stalwart’s for another consultative conference before next year’s elections.

The veterans wanted the NEC to discuss this proposal when it meets next week.

Last year, the ANC dismissed the veterans’ request for the standalone conference to discuss the state of the party, leading them to organise it on their own without the blessing of the organisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the stalwarts this week, where it was agreed they would be active in the party, take part in the veterans’ league and help campaign ahead of next year’s elections.

Despite a somewhat fruitful meeting between ANC stalwarts and Ramaphosa, the party has still rejected, for the second time now, their proposal for a consultative conference.

ANC stalwart Snuki Zikalala says the gathering is very necessary.

"It has to happen before elections because these elections are very contentious, so they are very critical for us."

But it won’t be happening, as secretary-general Ace Magashule explains.

"That case is closed and they’re now going to be integrated and work within the structures of the ANC. So there’s no need for a consultative conference."

Magashule says all they are happy about is that the stalwarts are back on board and will be integrated in the ANC.

