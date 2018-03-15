ANC praised for nominating 2 women to lead provincial governments
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has been praised for nominating two women for the post of premier in Mpumalanga and the Free State.
The party has appointed Mpumalanga Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Refilwe Mtsweni as premier elect.
In the Free State, ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) deputy president Sisi Ntombela has been named as her counterpart.
The two replace Ace Magashule and David Mabuza.
Magashule now spends his days at Luthuli House where he serves as secretary-general, while Mabuza left Mpumalanga for the job of deputy president of the governing party and the country.
For some time now, the ANC has been criticised for appointing only one female premier in the Northern Cape despite governing eight provinces.
Magashule says their decision to appoint the two women to head the provincial governments shows the ANC’s is non-sexist.
“The nominations show the ANC continues to recognise the existing leadership capacity of women within our organisation.”
The ANCWL has applauded the ANC for what it describes as a “bold decision”, saying they want the party to deploy a minimum 50% of women as premiers and representatives in provincial and national Cabinets, after the 2019 elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
