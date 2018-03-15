AgriSA: Farmers unsettled after Parliament’s decision on land expropriation
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that the pace of land redistribution without compensation would be speeded up.
JOHANNESBURG - AgriSA says farmers are feeling unsettled after Parliament agreed to pursue land expropriation without compensation.
Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says his government is considering offering visas and putting other measures in place to help South African farmers enter his country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that the pace of land redistribution without compensation would be speeded up.
AgriSA executive director Omri van Zyl says clarity is needed from government.
“The general mood is one of uncertainty as it’s with many things. If you have a lot of talented individuals other countries will seize the opportunity to attract them, our doctors are a good example of that.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends govt’s undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
-
SA expects listeria infections to increase
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Casac ‘expects’ Shaun Abrahams to prosecute Zuma
-
Abrahams will first inform Zuma of his decision before making it public
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.