AgriSA: Farmers unsettled after Parliament’s decision on land expropriation

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that the pace of land redistribution without compensation would be speeded up.

JOHANNESBURG - AgriSA says farmers are feeling unsettled after Parliament agreed to pursue land expropriation without compensation.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says his government is considering offering visas and putting other measures in place to help South African farmers enter his country.

AgriSA executive director Omri van Zyl says clarity is needed from government.

“The general mood is one of uncertainty as it’s with many things. If you have a lot of talented individuals other countries will seize the opportunity to attract them, our doctors are a good example of that.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)