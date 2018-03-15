Afghanistan's very own Donald Trump Jr

The 18-month-old was born in Afghanistan’s central Daykundi province as his famous namesake was running for the US Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - Growing up in Kabul might seem like a tough enough prospect these days, but spare a thought for a toddler named Donald Trump.

According to Sky News, the 18-month-old was born in Afghanistan’s central Daykundi province as his famous namesake was running for the US Presidency.

When his father saw the baby's light-coloured hair, he saw a likeness and his mind was made up.

Donald Trump Junior's father says he decided to name his son after the US president because “he's a really good person, he wrote a lot of impressive books and because he was a successful businessman.”