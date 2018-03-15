Ace Ngcobo will not run for Safa's top job

Former Safa referee Ace Ngcobo will not run against Safa president Danny Jordaan in the upcoming presidential elections after a meeting was held between the two parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Football Association (Safa) referee Ace Ngcobo will not run against Safa president Danny Jordaan in the upcoming presidential elections after a meeting was held between the two parties.

FIFA representative Phillip Chiyangwa confirmed that Ngcobo will not participate in Safa’s elections after he met with both Ngcobo and Jordaan and an agreement was signed between the two that ends a nasty public squabble.

“I am here to resolve some issues around the upcoming Safa elections. Danny Jordaan and Ace Ncobo are both celebrated in SA football.

“I had a meeting with Safa and it has led to this scenario. There is an agreement that has been signed by both parties. It brings closure to the dispute that had arisen. Ace Ncobo will not stand in the upcoming Safa elections.

“This was the first time I met Ace. He is a good guy who made it clear he is not interested in the presidency.”

Safa will now sit in an emergency meeting to try and resolve ongoing domestic issues in due course.