Abrahams will first inform Zuma of his decision before making it public
Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams told Parliament on Wednesday night that he’s ready to inform Zuma and the public of his decision.
JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans anxiously wait to find out whether former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says an announcement will not be made on Thursday.
The Constitutional Court dismissed an application by lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) to interdict Abrahams from announcing his decision.
There is nothing legally prohibiting Abrahams from announcing whether the state will prosecute Zuma.
However, he’s told Parliament that he will first inform Zuma of his decision before making a public announcement.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they will issue a media alert once all the relevant processes have been completed.
However, he says there will be no announcement on Thursday.
It’s not clear if there will be any development on Friday because Abrahams is scheduled to meet with the Hawks for an update on the state capture investigation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
