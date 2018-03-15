Abrahams ready to inform Zuma of corruption charges decision
Appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday night, Shaun Abrahams refused to reveal to MPs exactly what his decision is, at least not until he's informed Zuma.
CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams says he's ready to meet with former President Jacob Zuma to inform him whether he will be prosecuted for corruption or not.
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which sought to delay Abrahams's announcement on the matter.
Abrahams briefed the Parliamentary committee last night on various high-profile investigations the NPA is currently seized with.
Former President Jacob Zuma could soon finally have to face a raft of fraud, corruption and racketeering charges.
Abrahams is playing his cards close to his chest, even when pressed by MPs to take them into his confidence.
“As to the Zuma matter, yes it is correct, I’m in a position to announce my decision in respect of whether the prosecution against the former president should proceed or not. Regrettably, I can’t give this committee a clue, I must first inform Mr Zuma about what my decision is.”
But that’s not all that's on Abrahams’s plate this week.
On Friday, he's expected to hold a high-level meeting with the acting head of the Hawks, Yolisa Matakata, to be briefed by investigators and prosecutors about the progress they are making in state capture investigations during Zuma's tenure as president.
