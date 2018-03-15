9 police officers expected to appear in court over Marikana massacre

It’s understood the charges relate to the death of three mineworkers in the week leading to the shooting in August 2012.

JOHANNESBURG – Nine police officers are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrates court on Thursday morning in connection with their involvement in the Marikana massacre.

Thirty-four workers were killed by police officers at Lonmin's North West operation during a protracted strike.