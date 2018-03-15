2 due in court for possession of items belonging to dead Fish Hoek cyclist
The deceased was robbed and fatally stabbed while cycling on an off-road trail on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court on Friday after they were arrested for being in possession of the items that were stolen from a Fish Hoek cyclist who was fatally stabbed earlier this week.
The duo was apprehended on Wednesday.
They were found in possession of the 68-year-old man’s cellphone and bicycle.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “The suspects, both in their 20s, will appear in court on 16 March on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property. We’re yet to charge the suspects with murder and the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack are under investigation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
