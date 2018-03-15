Popular Topics
2 arrested in connection with CT cyclist’s murder

The 68-year-old man was robbed and stabbed to death while cycling earlier this week.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a cyclist in Sun Valley.

The 68-year-old man was robbed and stabbed to death while cycling earlier this week.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Simon's Town magistrates court on Friday.

Police say they were found in the possession of the victim's bicycle and cellphone.

The police's Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut says that an investigation is underway.

"Our investigations into the murder of a 68-year-old cyclist yesterday morning in Fish Hoek resulted in the arrest of two suspects yesterday, one for being in possession of the victim's bicycle and the other one for being in possession of the victim's cellular telephone."

Traut says the cyclist was stabbed multiple times.

"We are yet to charge a suspect for murder and the circumstances surrounding the matter are still under investigation."

Both suspects are in their twenties.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

