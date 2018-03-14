Zim doctors’ strike enters day 14

The strike has crippled major hospitals across the country and now nurses have threatened to join in.

HARARE - Wednesday is the 14th day of a doctors’ strike in Zimbabwe and there is no sign of it ending.

The strike has crippled major hospitals across the country and now nurses have threatened to join in.

The private NewsDay says the Zimbabwe Nurses Association is threatening to join the doctors strike on Thursday.

Doctors went on strike on 1 March over poor pay and working conditions.

In Harare and Bulawayo, many patients are being turned away as the few doctors on duty attend only to emergencies.

Doctors want President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to honour unfulfilled promises made by the former government that includes the hiking of on-call allowances and the recruitment of more doctors.

The strike comes amid an outbreak of bronchiolitis in Harare that is affecting many young children who urgently need hospital treatment.