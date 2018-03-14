Winnie Rust murder: Convicted duo set to learn sentencing fate

The State wants the harshest possible jail term for Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies.

CAPE TOWN - Two relatives who have been convicted of murdering Afrikaans author Winnie Rust will on Wednesday learn their punishment.

Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies are expected to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

They strangled the 77-year-old woman to death and robbed her of her belongings at her home in May 2016.

The deceased had been financially supporting Nigel Plaaitjies from a young age and at the time of her death, was trying to help him get his licence and enrol with the SAPS.

The State wants the harshest possible jail term.

It's been a taxing time for Winnie Rust's family, who've been left betrayed by Nigel Plaaitjies, someone they've known since he was a boy.

The author paid for his schooling and athletics activities, while his mother worked for one of Rust's daughters for many years.

The 20-year-old claims he did not kill his mentor but instead blames his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies.

In a statement read out during the trial, the youth insisted that he decided to help his relative because he owed money to drug dealers.

Johannes Plaaitjies however disputes this and denies that he killed Rust.

The court has heard evidence that the pair went on a shopping spree in Paarl, using Rust's bank cards and money they withdrew from her account shortly after the attack.