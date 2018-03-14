[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa facing tough questions in maiden Q&A
Opposition Members of Parliament are set to tackle him on the land issue and the amount the state has spent on footing Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing some tough questions in the National Assembly this afternoon.
Opposition Members of Parliament are set to tackle him on the land issue and the amount the state has spent on footing Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.
It is Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session since being sworn in as president last month.
There are six questions on the order paper, but each one allows for four follow-up questions.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Ramaphosa to spell out the government’s plans for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Last month, the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters united behind a motion that requires Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee to consider whether the Constitution needs to be amended to achieve this – while Ramaphosa has promised there will be no land grabs as the government moves to speed up land reform.
On Wednesday, Malema will ask Ramaphosa for details of the full cost of former president Zuma’s years of defending legal actions.
It’s a question Zuma dodged answering last year, but on Tuesday the state attorney informed the DA that R15.3 million had been spent since 2009 on the case relating to the NPA dropping charges against Zuma.
The DA says Zuma should repay that money but Ramaphosa may have a different view.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
