[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on outcomes of ANC NWC

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Working Committee.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) held its ordinary sitting on Monday.

A media briefing on the outcomes of the NWC is addressed by the ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule.

WATCH: Media briefing on outcomes of the ANC NWC