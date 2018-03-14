Truck, train collide at Eerste River level crossing

Some train crew members suffered slight injuries while the extent of the truck driver’s injuries is still being determined.

CAPE TOWN - A truck and a train have collided at the Eerste River level crossing.

No commuter injuries have been reported.



Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Both the train and truck were damaged. The line has been closed for the duration of the investigation.”