Tributes pour in for Stephen Hawking
Renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking died on Wednesday morning at the age of 76.
CAPE TOWN - Tributes are pouring in for renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.
Hawking died in the early hours of on Wednesday morning.
In 1963, a young Hawking was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which left him wheelchair-bound.
He was given just a few years to live. He not only beat those odds but went on to pen 14 books.
WATCH: Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
The most well-known being A Brief History of Time, bringing the wonders of modern cosmology to every person.
His many lectures on everything from black holes to the big bang were often flavoured with his wry sense of humour.
In 2015, when Zayn Malik left boy band One Direction, Hawking couldn’t resist reacting to the news.
Astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson also offered condolences on Twitter, saying that Hawking’s passing left an intellectual vacuum in his wake.
His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018
Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Lawrence Krauss tweeted: "A star just went out in the cosmos we have lost an amazing human being."
A star just went out in the cosmos. We have lost an amazing human being. Stephen Hawking fought and tamed the cosmos bravely for 76 years and taught us all something importantabout what it truly means to celebrate about being human. I will miss him.— Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) March 14, 2018
