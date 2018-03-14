'Time for a revolution in way religion is practised in SA'

Chairperson of the CRL Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva had strong words of encouragement for those calling for the end of abuse of religion by false prophets.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Commission says it’s time for a revolution in the way religion is practised in South Africa.

Chairperson of the commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has received a memorandum from leaders of the “False Prophets Must Fall” march held on Wednesday in Braamfontein.

#FalseProphetsMarch [VIDEO] An attorney leading the march Elliot Buthane had a few words to say about controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri. [KS] pic.twitter.com/XG1d5hcQ8p — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018

She says it’s time for the abuse of women and children under the guise of religion to end.

She says freedom of religion is not freedom to abuse people.

“You can collapse their church, but which law prevents the Seven Angels Ministries Church from starting another church? You can close one, but another will be built in another area.”

#FakePastorsMustFall [VIDEO] Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva begins her response to marchers by saying its time for a revolution. She says it’s time that all these false prophets must be identified and they should find other jobs. [KS] pic.twitter.com/SqxGk4HHJn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018

She says this legal battle will be fought to the bitter end.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says ongoing talks are taking place with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize on how to deal with the matter.

#SpeakTheTruthMarch underway here in Braamfontein against ‘false prophets’. Some of those marching are victims of church pastors who’ve inflicted various kinds of abuse against congregants. [KS] pic.twitter.com/baSvjEu4gc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)