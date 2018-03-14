Popular Topics
'Time for a revolution in way religion is practised in SA'

Chairperson of the CRL Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva had strong words of encouragement for those calling for the end of abuse of religion by false prophets.

Members of 'False Prophets Must Fall' group marching in Braamfontein against the abuse of women and children under the guise of religion. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Members of 'False Prophets Must Fall' group marching in Braamfontein against the abuse of women and children under the guise of religion. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Commission says it’s time for a revolution in the way religion is practised in South Africa.

Chairperson of the commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has received a memorandum from leaders of the “False Prophets Must Fall” march held on Wednesday in Braamfontein.

She says it’s time for the abuse of women and children under the guise of religion to end.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva had strong words of encouragement for those calling for the end of abuse of religion by false prophets who have often been accused of abusing women and children.

She says freedom of religion is not freedom to abuse people.

“You can collapse their church, but which law prevents the Seven Angels Ministries Church from starting another church? You can close one, but another will be built in another area.”

She says this legal battle will be fought to the bitter end.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says ongoing talks are taking place with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize on how to deal with the matter.

WATCH: Protesters: False prophets and pastors must fall

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

