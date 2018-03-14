Table Mountain Security Group raises concerns in wake of cyclist attack
CAPE TOWN – Whether it's on our hiking routes on the roads, hikers and cyclists appear to be soft targets to criminals.
A cyclist was stabbed to death in a robbery in Sun Valley on Tuesday morning. The man was robbed of his mountain bike.
The Table Mountain Security Action Group has been vocal in calling for more stringent security plans on the city's hiking routes.
The group's Andre van Schalkwyk says that they've also put their focus on cyclists' safety.
“As hikers, cyclists and climbers it’s about what we can do to contribute and how can we help. Many of us belong to neighbourhood watches, we patrol, we’re the eyes and ears and we need to bring that same attitude into this model and sit down and actually put this into greater plan to final lead.”
The Pedal Power Association's Robert Vogel shares similar sentiments.
“I know that everybody is struggling with resources but if you focus on the hotspot areas as your point of departure for everyday patrols. Go to the areas where you’ve most recent crimes and repeated attacks.
“Start your patrolling with your resources there and move on from there if you need to go and respond elsewhere.”
