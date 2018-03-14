Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

With fifteen minutes to play, Thapelo Morena scored the decisive goal, scoring from six yards out in the bottom left corner with a well-controlled finish.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns hosted EC Bees at Loftus Versveld of Tuesday evening for a spot in the Nedbank quarter-finals.

It was a dream start for the boys from the Eastern Cape when Bongani Chikile scored a scrappy goal in the 16th minute after some poor defending from Sundowns. The Pretoria outfit made most of the chances throughout the first half, but could not find the back of the net before the break.

Thirty seconds into the second half, Hlompho Kekana scored a brilliant volley from 20 yards out to bring the Pretoria outfit back into the game from what was the first few touches of the second half. Sundowns' hard work started paying off.

With fifteen minutes to play, Thapelo Morena scored the decisive goal, scoring from six yards out in the bottom left corner with a well-controlled finish.

EC Bees was unable to find a way back into the game. The final score was 2-1 in favor of Masandawana.

In Wednesday evening’s clash of the round, Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes his team can still get silverware this season.

“Every cup competition is a chance for silverware. Unfortunately we did not take our chance in the MTN 8, so now we have a chance to redeem ourselves” McCarthy said.

Kick-off tonight is at 7:30pm.