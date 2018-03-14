Sisi Ntombela named FS premier-elect & Refilwe Mtshweni MP premier-elect
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Working Committee.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) held its ordinary sitting on Monday.
A media briefing on the outcomes of the NWC is being addressed by the ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule.
Magashule announced Sisi Ntombela (ANCWL Deputy President) as premier-elect of Free State and Refilwe Mtshweni as premier-elect of Mpumalanga.
Magashule also said NWC has set up task team to prepare for workshop that will discuss land expropriation without compensation.
WATCH: Media briefing on outcomes of the ANC NWC
The women will take over from Magashule in the Free State and David Mabuza in Mpumalanga.
Magashule said: “Comrade Sisis Ntombela will be the premier-elect until confirmed by the legislature of the Free State and comrade Refilwe Mtshweni will be premier-elect of Mpumalanga. The NWC believes the two women will take forward the agenda of radical economic transformation.”
Mabuza, meanwhile, is now the leader of government business.
