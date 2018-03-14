Sierra Leone head for presidential poll runoff

The two parties will now square off once again in a tight second-round presidential election runoff later this month.

FREETOWN – Sierra Leone is headed for a presidential election runoff.

The country’s electoral commission released the final results of last week’s poll late on Tuesday night.

Opposition SLPP candidate Julius Maada Bio is less than 1% in the lead.

Sierra Leone’s politics has been dominated by the ruling APC and opposition SLPP since independence in 1961.

A retired brigadier is up against the governing party’s former Foreign Minister Samura Kamara.

Whoever wins, Sierra Leoneans are hoping they can get the country out of an economic crisis provoked by a commodities slump and deadly Ebola epidemic in recent years.