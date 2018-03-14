Sars vows to act against Makwakwa if found guilty of wrongdoing
Sars says it will launch an investigation into alleged links between Makwakwa and one of eight companies awarded a contract to help collect the more than R16 billion debt owed by taxpayers.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) says it will take the necessary steps against top tax official Jonas Makwakwa should he be found guilty of failing to declare a conflict of interest.
A Financial Intelligence Centre report says more than R17 million of tax payers money flowed through "new integrated credit solutions" and that R600,000 was reportedly paid into Makwakwa's personal account.
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane on Tuesday told Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance that Makwakwa had declared that he had no relationship with Onnica Makwakwa, who is listed as a co-director of the company.
The revenue service's Luther Lebelo: "That is an allegation that's been made. We are going to look at it and we are going to act if he has done anything wrong."
