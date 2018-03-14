SAIRR reports 39% decline in new HIV infections
CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has reported a 39% decline in new HIV infections.
The institute says it is on track in the fight against HIV/Aids.
There were approximately 36.7 million people living with HIV at the end of 2016.
Research from the SAIRR shows that the total number of new HIV infections declined countrywide by 39%, from 437,000 to 266,000 between 2009 and 2016.
SAIRR analyst Tawanda Makombo said: “When it comes to provinces, the Northern Cape has the greatest improvement. The number of new HIV infection declined by over 50%.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
