SAIRR reports 39% decline in new HIV infections

Research from the SAIRR shows that the total number of new HIV infections declined countrywide by 39%, from 437,000 to 266,000 between 2009 and 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has reported a 39% decline in new HIV infections.

The institute says it is on track in the fight against HIV/Aids.

There were approximately 36.7 million people living with HIV at the end of 2016.

SAIRR analyst Tawanda Makombo said: “When it comes to provinces, the Northern Cape has the greatest improvement. The number of new HIV infection declined by over 50%.”

