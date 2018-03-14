Ramaphosa set to answer question on Zuma legal fees, land in Parly

It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session as president since his election last month.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to answer questions about Jacob Zuma’s legal fees and how the government plans to expropriate land without compensation in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) revealed that the Presidency has so far paid out more than R15,3 million on Zuma’s legal costs relating to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s decision to drop charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deal with Jacob Zuma’s legal fees – and whether he should repay them – this afternoon.

In a letter to the DA, the State Attorney says that more than R15.3 million has been paid out over the past nine years in the case relating to the dropping of the charges against him, and the opposition party says Zuma should be held personally liable for this amount.

DA spokesperson Portia Adams: “We’ve consulted our legal team, and of course we’ve begin the process of retrieving every cent of this R15.3 million.”

Ramaphosa’s also expected to shed light on the government’s plans to speed up land reform using expropriation without compensation and will be asked how he intends restoring public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).