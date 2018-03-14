Ramaphosa set to answer question on Zuma legal fees, land in Parly
It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session as president since his election last month.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to answer questions about Jacob Zuma’s legal fees and how the government plans to expropriate land without compensation in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session as president since his election last month.
On Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) revealed that the Presidency has so far paid out more than R15,3 million on Zuma’s legal costs relating to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s decision to drop charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deal with Jacob Zuma’s legal fees – and whether he should repay them – this afternoon.
In a letter to the DA, the State Attorney says that more than R15.3 million has been paid out over the past nine years in the case relating to the dropping of the charges against him, and the opposition party says Zuma should be held personally liable for this amount.
DA spokesperson Portia Adams: “We’ve consulted our legal team, and of course we’ve begin the process of retrieving every cent of this R15.3 million.”
Ramaphosa’s also expected to shed light on the government’s plans to speed up land reform using expropriation without compensation and will be asked how he intends restoring public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
More in Politics
-
Maimane: Zuma must pay back over R15m in legal fees
-
'De Lille saga not only reason behind proposal of recall clause'
-
[LISTEN] The rise & rise and impending fall of 'MaLooty GiGupta'
-
No fan of the DA's SMSes? Here's how to stop getting them
-
[OPINION] Racism is wrong, regardless of who practices it
-
Gauteng Premier David Makhura names new Human Settlements MEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.