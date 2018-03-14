Ramaphosa aims to restore public confidence in NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament he’s met with Justice Minister Michael Masutha to discuss increasing confidence in NPA.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's critical to restore public confidence in institutions like the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In December, the High Court in Pretoria declared the appointment of NPA head Shaun Abrahams invalid, a ruling Abrahams is challenging.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa acknowledged that public confidence in the institution has waned.

But says the court must be given time to finalise the Abrahams matter.

Ramaphosa says there are good women and men working in the NPA, people with integrity, experience and specialist knowledge.

Ramaphosa told Parliament he’s met with Justice Minister Michael Masutha to discuss increasing confidence in the institution.

“The NPA must work in a way where it serves the interests of all our people by being efficient, effective and promoting the rule of law in South Africa.”

Ramaphosa says all political leaders have a responsibility to ensure the NPA can carry out its work without fear or favour.

