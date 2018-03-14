Prasa concerned after Pretoria female driver attacked
It's understood a Prasa employee was being dragged into a bush by a group of criminals when a Prasa response team intercepted them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has raised serious concerns after Tuesday night's attack on a female driver on one of its Gauteng lines, saying its employees are being targeted at an alarming rate.
It's understood the woman was hit on the head with a rock, stripped of her clothes and was being dragged into a bush by a group of criminals when a Prasa response team intercepted them.
The attack happened on the Pretoria on the Pienaarspoort route, prompting the suspension of the line.
Prasa's acting CEO Cromet Molepo said: “Very little is said about the staff that has to wake up very early under these conditions and have to serve the public but are treated with such disrespect. In fact, it’s beyond disrespect, it’s inhumane.”
