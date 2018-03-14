Police arrest suspects after man fatally shot in Steenberg

The man had reportedly been walking in Depsiton Crescent when two suspects approached him earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made swift arrests following the fatal shooting of a man in Steenberg, Cape Town.

The suspects fired several shots at the man and fled the scene.

Police say the motive for the killing is gang-related.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspects were caught at a house nearby.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Pending an investigation and follow-up by members of our intervention unit, Operation Combat and Stabilisation Unit, two suspects were arrested at a house in the area. Members also found a firearm without ammunition that was allegedly used in the murder incident.”