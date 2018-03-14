Police arrest suspects after man fatally shot in Steenberg
The man had reportedly been walking in Depsiton Crescent when two suspects approached him earlier on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made swift arrests following the fatal shooting of a man in Steenberg, Cape Town.
The man had reportedly been walking in Depsiton Crescent when two suspects approached him earlier on Wednesday.
The suspects fired several shots at the man and fled the scene.
Police say the motive for the killing is gang-related.
Shortly after the shooting, the suspects were caught at a house nearby.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Pending an investigation and follow-up by members of our intervention unit, Operation Combat and Stabilisation Unit, two suspects were arrested at a house in the area. Members also found a firearm without ammunition that was allegedly used in the murder incident.”
More in Local
-
Dunoon residents rebuild their homes after devastating fire
-
NCOP 'disappointed' some schools in EC still in poor state
-
Moyane: Jonas Mokwakwa’s tax records to be submitted to Parly
-
Court allows Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges - Casac
-
'Presidency has so far used R15.3m to pay Zuma’s legal bill'
-
Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.