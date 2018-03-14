Popular Topics
Police arrest suspects after man fatally shot in Steenberg

The man had reportedly been walking in Depsiton Crescent when two suspects approached him earlier on Wednesday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have made swift arrests following the fatal shooting of a man in Steenberg, Cape Town.

The man had reportedly been walking in Depsiton Crescent when two suspects approached him earlier on Wednesday.

The suspects fired several shots at the man and fled the scene.

Police say the motive for the killing is gang-related.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspects were caught at a house nearby.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Pending an investigation and follow-up by members of our intervention unit, Operation Combat and Stabilisation Unit, two suspects were arrested at a house in the area. Members also found a firearm without ammunition that was allegedly used in the murder incident.”

