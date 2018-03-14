Parliament gearing to launch water ministry inquiry

The Department of Water and Sanitation blew its R14 billion budget by R2 billion but met only 28% of its targets.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is gearing to launch a full inquiry into corruption and maladministration in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

It will be carried out by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and the Water and Sanitation Oversight Committee.

The committees met on Wednesday to map their way forward.

The Department of Water and Sanitation blew its R14 billion budget by R2 billion, but met only 28% of its targets, while the Auditor General has questioned whether it can continue as a going concern.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said: “The genesis of our being together is the realisation of the collapse of the department, financially and administratively. We are seeking to understand what it is, within the internal processes in the department, that led to this situation.”

The committees hope to be briefed by National Treasury and the Auditor General next week in order to decide how far back the investigation should reach.

It’s been agreed that any criminal charges that arise should be followed up on immediately and not wait until the end of the inquiry.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)