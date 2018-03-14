Pair accused of showing no remorse for Winnie Rust's murder

Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies robbed and strangled the 77-year-old woman to death at her Wellington home in May 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found there are not compelling reasons to deviate from handing two relatives life prison terms for killing acclaimed Afrikaans author Winnie Rust.

Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies received the verdict on Wednesday and received additional sentences for charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and fraud that will run concurrently.

They robbed and strangled the 77-year-old woman to death at her Wellington home in May 2016.

Rust had been financially supporting Nigel Plaaitjies since he was in grade 7 and his mother worked for her daughter for many years.

#WinnieRust Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies have been sentenced to life imprisonement for murdering the slain author. SF pic.twitter.com/ifNvO2NvVE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018

Judge Elise Steyn says Rust’s murder has not only affected her immediate family, but it has also impacted the entire Wellington community.

The author was a well-respected member of the community who not only supported Nigel Plaaitjies over the years, but also played an active role in trying to uplift the area.

Judge Steyn has found there’s no evidence that the 20-year-old was influenced by his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies to commit the crime.

Instead, Steyn believes the youth, in fact, manipulated his uncle to partake in the robbery and murder.

She has accused both men of showing no remorse for their actions and failing to take the court into their confidence.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)