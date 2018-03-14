Pair accused of showing no remorse for Winnie Rust's murder
Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies robbed and strangled the 77-year-old woman to death at her Wellington home in May 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found there are not compelling reasons to deviate from handing two relatives life prison terms for killing acclaimed Afrikaans author Winnie Rust.
Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies received the verdict on Wednesday and received additional sentences for charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and fraud that will run concurrently.
They robbed and strangled the 77-year-old woman to death at her Wellington home in May 2016.
Rust had been financially supporting Nigel Plaaitjies since he was in grade 7 and his mother worked for her daughter for many years.
#WinnieRust Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies have been sentenced to life imprisonement for murdering the slain author. SF pic.twitter.com/ifNvO2NvVE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018
Judge Elise Steyn says Rust’s murder has not only affected her immediate family, but it has also impacted the entire Wellington community.
The author was a well-respected member of the community who not only supported Nigel Plaaitjies over the years, but also played an active role in trying to uplift the area.
Judge Steyn has found there’s no evidence that the 20-year-old was influenced by his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies to commit the crime.
Instead, Steyn believes the youth, in fact, manipulated his uncle to partake in the robbery and murder.
She has accused both men of showing no remorse for their actions and failing to take the court into their confidence.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety
-
'Time for a revolution in way religion is practised in SA'
-
[WATCH] Protesters: False prophets & pastors must fall
-
[LISTEN] 'Stress a major contributor to cop suicides'
-
[WATCH] ANC appoints premiers for Free State & Mpumalanga
-
‘SA can learn how to overcome economic woes from other countries’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.