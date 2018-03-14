Olievenhoutbosch property owners approach court over land invaders

At the weekend, several families started grabbing land and building shacks in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing six property owners in Olievenhoutbosch are currently asking the High Court in Pretoria to order the police to remove land invaders from their property.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the invasions, saying it would not be tolerated as the African National Congress moves to change the Constitution to expropriate property without compensation.

Yasmin Omar, from Zehir Omar Attorneys, represents the applicants who say the land invaders need to be removed.

“We’re not evicting anyone because there are no occupants on the premises, at this stage. We’re trying to nip this situation in the bud because we don’t want the occupants to have access to their property and be settled with a mass eviction application.”

