Olievenhoutbosch property owners approach court over land invaders
At the weekend, several families started grabbing land and building shacks in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing six property owners in Olievenhoutbosch are currently asking the High Court in Pretoria to order the police to remove land invaders from their property.
At the weekend, several families started grabbing land and building shacks in Tshwane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the invasions, saying it would not be tolerated as the African National Congress moves to change the Constitution to expropriate property without compensation.
Yasmin Omar, from Zehir Omar Attorneys, represents the applicants who say the land invaders need to be removed.
“We’re not evicting anyone because there are no occupants on the premises, at this stage. We’re trying to nip this situation in the bud because we don’t want the occupants to have access to their property and be settled with a mass eviction application.”
“There is no problem without a solution; as government we commit to resolving your problem...” President #Ramaphosa addressing protesting residents of Olievenhoutbosch Ext 20 in Tshwane #OpenRegistrationWeekend pic.twitter.com/hLaRAcgcBi— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
MPs question necessity of inquiry into Zwane
-
[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on outcomes of ANC NWC
-
Learner (17) arrested in George for stabbing fellow pupil
-
City of Tshwane to meet Prasa over Mamelodi train services suspension
-
Cabinet discussing social grant payment contingency plans
-
Parliament gearing to launch water ministry inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.