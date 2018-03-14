NCOP 'disappointed' some schools in EC still in poor state

CAPE TOWN - A delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has expressed concern over the state of schools in the Eastern Cape.

The delegation is conducting a week-long visit to the region.

Eddie Makue, who is heading the delegation, says they are checking on progress since a visit in 2016.

Makue says the NCOP delegation is disappointed that some schools in the Eastern Cape are still in a poor state.

In 2016, the NCOP made several recommendations to the provincial Education Department, yet there are still 32 mud schools in operation in the Alfred Nzo District.

“We visited Moowa Primary School, and one of the challenges at the school is that it was built in 1992 and the infrastructure is really deteriorating. There has not been proper maintenance at the school.”

Makue says this goes against the ethos of the Bill of Rights that guarantees the quality education to all learners.

He adds they want urgent intervention from the provincial government and Basic Education department which it holds accountable.

