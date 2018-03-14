NCOP 'disappointed' some schools in EC still in poor state
Eddie Makue says the NCOP delegation is disappointed that some schools in the Eastern Cape are still in a poor state.
CAPE TOWN - A delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has expressed concern over the state of schools in the Eastern Cape.
The delegation is conducting a week-long visit to the region.
Eddie Makue, who is heading the delegation, says they are checking on progress since a visit in 2016.
Makue says the NCOP delegation is disappointed that some schools in the Eastern Cape are still in a poor state.
In 2016, the NCOP made several recommendations to the provincial Education Department, yet there are still 32 mud schools in operation in the Alfred Nzo District.
“We visited Moowa Primary School, and one of the challenges at the school is that it was built in 1992 and the infrastructure is really deteriorating. There has not been proper maintenance at the school.”
Makue says this goes against the ethos of the Bill of Rights that guarantees the quality education to all learners.
He adds they want urgent intervention from the provincial government and Basic Education department which it holds accountable.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Dunoon residents rebuild their homes after devastating fire
-
Moyane: Jonas Mokwakwa’s tax records to be submitted to Parly
-
Police arrest suspects after man fatally shot in Steenberg
-
Court allows Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges - Casac
-
'Presidency has so far used R15.3m to pay Zuma’s legal bill'
-
Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.