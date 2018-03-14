MPs question necessity of inquiry into Zwane

The committee has, however, resolved to move ahead with its inquiry and will now write to National Assembly House Chair Cedric Frolick to request an evidence leader.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) are questioning the necessity of a parliamentary inquiry into former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

They raised their concerns during a mineral resources portfolio committee meeting which was convened to discuss the terms of reference for the inquiry into alleged governance failures within the department formerly led by Zwane.

The inquiry will look into Zwane's role in facilitating the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta-owned Tegeta firm, his trip to Switzerland with the controversial family and his alleged breach of ethics.

Zwane and other witnesses will be subpoenaed to appear before the committee.

But they could be allowed to make written submissions if the committee agrees to them not appearing in person.

The committee has agreed to the terms of reference but not before African National Congress MP Motswaledi Matlala questioned the legal standing of the inquiry.

“What is it that we want to achieve here as a committee because those structures appointed by the president of South Africa are in place because of the release of the report of the former public protector Thuli Madonsela. So to me chair, I don’t see us going forward, we’re going in circles.”

The committee has, however, resolved to move ahead with its inquiry and will now write to National Assembly House Chair Cedric Frolick to request an evidence leader.