MPs await reports related to tax official Jonas Makwakwa
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has until Friday to submit to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance the report by Hogan Lovells and that of Advocate Terry Motau on the matter.
CAPE TOWN - After a long battle, Members of Parliament (MPs) are finally to get sight of two reports related to top tax official Jonas Makwakwa.
Makwakwa was controversially reinstated by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) last year after a lengthy suspension triggered by a Financial Intelligence Centre report that flagged suspicious payments in his bank account and that of a fellow Sars employee Kelly-Ann Elskie.
It’s emerged that the investigation by labour law firm Hogan Lovells into Makwakwa was limited to whether or not he violated internal Sars policy and did not include the concerns raised by the FIC.
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has until Friday to submit to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance the report by Hogan Lovells and that of Advocate Terry Motau, who chaired the disciplinary inquiry that cleared Jonas Makwakwa of any wrongdoing.
The committee is expected to call Moyane, Hogan Lovells and Motau to its meeting on Tuesday when it will interrogate the reports.
Meanwhile, KPMG’s forensic unit head Roy Waligora told the committee yesterday why it had withdrawn the conclusions and recommendations in its report on the so-called Sars rogue unit.
"One of the concerns with the report was that Sections 12 and 13 largely emanate from a document provided to us by Sars' attorneys and those were incorporated by and large, verbatim - and that is the piece of work that we (KPMG) cannot stand by."
ANC MPs objected to Waligora being questioned further by the DA’s David Maynier.
