Moyane: Jonas Mokwakwa’s tax records to be submitted to Parly
Jonas Makwakwa resigned on Wednesday with immediate effect when Sars commissioner Tom Moyane questioned him on the fresh allegation of impropriety.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane says despite the resignation of senior official Jonas Makwakwa, his tax records and investigation reports into his conduct will be submitted to Parliament by Friday.
Makwakwa resigned on Wednesday with immediate effect when Moyane questioned him on the fresh allegation of impropriety.
Makwakwa was cleared in an internal hearing in 2017 but this was widely seen as a whitewash, which is why Parliament is asking questions.
Moyane says while Makwakwa was cleared in an internal probe following allegations by the Financial Intelligence Centre, he is still the subject of a Hawks investigation.
“A decision has been made to make Mr Makwakwa’s tax records available to Parliament under conditions agreed between Sars and the Standing Committee on Finance. The tax records will be submitted, together with investigation report, by Hogan Lovells and in cooperating the report by the PwC.”
He says while Makwakwa has resigned, the appointment of New Integrated Credit Solutions as a Sars debt collector is being investigated.
Makwakwa allegedly influenced the awarding of the tender to that company.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
