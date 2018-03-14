Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety

The officer was supposed to be preparing the two young children for court proceedings involving a school guard who is accused of sexually assaulting pupils.

SOWETO - The mother of one of the children who were molested by a police forensic investigator at a Soweto primary school says she now fears for her child’s safety.

The officer was supposed to be preparing the two young children for court proceedings involving a school guard who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 pupils at the primary school.

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed the policeman interacted with 12 children this week.

The visibly worried mother spoke reluctantly as she walked out of the school accompanied by a community member.

She claims the investigating officer threatened her child and told her to keep quiet about the abuse.

Now she fears for her child's safety at the school.

Some parents who were also there on Wednesday afternoon were shocked as they heard details of the latest alleged abuse for the first time.

“It seems our children are not safe at the school,” one of the parents said.

The two parents of the affected children were accompanied by officials from the Gauteng Education Department when they opened cases of sexual abuse at the local police station; the officer has not yet been arrested.

