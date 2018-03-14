Makhura pleads with EFF not to encourage land grabs

Over the weekend, there were land grabs across parts of Gauteng with officials confirming cases at Blue Hills in Midrand and Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa enters into an era of land expropriation without compensation, Gauteng has seen numerous land grabs, with invaders saying they were given permission to do this by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

A motion for land expropriation without compensation was passed in Parliament last month by a majority vote.

The motion was brought forward by the EFF.

The matter on the expropriation of land without compensation has been referred to the constitutional review committee which must report back to the National Assembly by the end of August.

While parliamentary processes continue, parts of Gauteng and the Western Cape are faced with a rise in land invasion.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has pleaded with the EFF not to encourage land grabs.

“You can’t want to amend the Constitution whilst at the same time you’re encouraging anarchy.”

Recently, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba joined former Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Paul Mashatile to secure an order stopping people from invading land in Orange Farm.

Mashatile will now be replaced by Uhuru Moiloa, with Makhura saying illegal land invasion will be first on the new MEC's agenda.