Listeriosis class action lawsuit gaining traction, says lawyer

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says that a team is collecting affidavits from affected families and finalizing documents to be filed by next week.

JOHANNESBURG – Richard Spoor Incorporated Attorneys says 50 families of victims of listeriosis have made contact requesting to be represented in what could be a class action lawsuit.

More than a 180 people have died of listeriosis since the outbreak last year and just less than a thousand people have become ill.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has identified polony from Enterprise and Rainbow Chickens as the source of the deadly bacteria.

Listeria was found at Enterprise’s Germiston and Polokwane factories.

“Mothers of small children who contracted this disease and pregnant women and their babies and the complications that go with it of those that have come past my desk in the last few days. But there may be others, they’re coming.”

Spoor says a proper investigation through the Labour Department is needed.

The firm is now hoping to speak to the union representing workers at the affected factories to assist with more information.