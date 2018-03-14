[LISTEN] 'Stress a major contributor to cop suicides'

CapeTalk | Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says the lack of support, pressure and little recognition from society are some of the factors that add to the already stressful job police officers are faced with.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Police Union (Sapu) President Mpho Kwinika says work stress and family stress are major contributors to incidents of police officers taking their own lives and at times killing their partners too.

In the latest incident, constable Thulani Buti who worked at the Ocean View Police Station fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself over the weekend.

Kwinika says the lack of support, pressure and little recognition from society are some of the factors that add to the already stressful job police officers are faced with.

Listen to the audio above for more.