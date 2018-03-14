[LISTEN] CT water crisis: Staying clean while using less water

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] CT water crisis: Staying clean while using less water

| CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Freshwater programmes manager at WWF South Africa, Christine Colvin, about staying clean while using less water.

CAPE TOWN - Government’s inter-ministerial task team on drought and water scarcity has declared a national state of disaster to help manage the Cape Town water crisis.

Six billion rand must be shared among provinces being dried up by the drought.

CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Freshwater Programmes manager at WWF South Africa, Christine Colvin, about staying clean while using less water.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA