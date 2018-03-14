[LISTEN] CT water crisis: Staying clean while using less water
CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Freshwater programmes manager at WWF South Africa, Christine Colvin, about staying clean while using less water.
CAPE TOWN - Government’s inter-ministerial task team on drought and water scarcity has declared a national state of disaster to help manage the Cape Town water crisis.
Six billion rand must be shared among provinces being dried up by the drought.
CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Freshwater Programmes manager at WWF South Africa, Christine Colvin, about staying clean while using less water.
For more information listen to the audio above.
