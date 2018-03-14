Lesufi in talks with Safety MEC after two pupils molested at Soweto school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lesufi in talks with Safety MEC after two pupils molested at Soweto school

Two children were sexually assaulted by an SAPS forensic investigator at the same school where more than 80 minors were molested last year.

The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that he's in talks with his Community Safety counterpart Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane after two children were sexually assaulted by an SAPS forensic investigator at the same school where more than 80 minors were molested last year.

The grade three pupils from AB Xuma Primary were being interviewed by the investigator over their experience of sexual abuse by a school guard last year when the man allegedly abused them.

Lesufi says that the children expressed their discomfort with being around the investigator.

“One of the forensic investigators was touching the children and when our social workers interviewed the children, it was quite clear that they were violated sexually.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA