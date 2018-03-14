Lesufi in talks with Safety MEC after two pupils molested at Soweto school
Two children were sexually assaulted by an SAPS forensic investigator at the same school where more than 80 minors were molested last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that he's in talks with his Community Safety counterpart Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane after two children were sexually assaulted by an SAPS forensic investigator at the same school where more than 80 minors were molested last year.
The grade three pupils from AB Xuma Primary were being interviewed by the investigator over their experience of sexual abuse by a school guard last year when the man allegedly abused them.
Lesufi says that the children expressed their discomfort with being around the investigator.
“One of the forensic investigators was touching the children and when our social workers interviewed the children, it was quite clear that they were violated sexually.”
