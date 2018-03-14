Learner (17) arrested in George for stabbing fellow pupil

MPs question necessity of inquiry into Zwane
Local
It’s believed the knife attack followed a gang-related fight on the school premises.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 17-year-old learner at a school in George after he allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil.
The incident occurred on Tuesday.
It’s believed the knife attack followed a gang-related fight on the school premises.
The police’s Dumile Gwavu said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another pupil at the school. The cause of the attack is not known. And the learner is expected to appear in court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.