Learner (17) arrested in George for stabbing fellow pupil

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 17-year-old learner at a school in George after he allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

It’s believed the knife attack followed a gang-related fight on the school premises.

The police’s Dumile Gwavu said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another pupil at the school. The cause of the attack is not known. And the learner is expected to appear in court.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)