Investigation launched into escape of Pollsmoor prisoners

The fugitives only managed to dodge law enforcement for less than 12 hours before the first arrest was made.

CAPE TOWN - All the inmates who escaped Pollsmoor Prison this week have been rearrested.

The six prisoners broke out of in the Medium B Section late on Sunday night.

An internal investigation has been launched into how the inmates managed to break a bed and use its components to force their way through steel bars covering a window.

The fugitives only managed to dodge law enforcement for less than 12 hours before the first arrest was made.

Five escapees were apprehended in Ocean View, Blackheath, Kalksteenfontein and Kleinvlei on Monday.

The final fugitive, a 20-year-old rapist, was captured on Tuesday.

Regional Correctional Services Commissioner, Delekile Klaas says: “I’d like to thank the members of the community for cooperating with us and assisting in the capture of the escapees.”

Klaas says the inmates will appear in court soon on charges of malicious damage to property and escaping from lawful detention.

WATCH: Six inmates escape from Pollsmoor Prison

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)