Investigation launched into escape of Pollsmoor prisoners

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Investigation launched into escape of Pollsmoor prisoners

The fugitives only managed to dodge law enforcement for less than 12 hours before the first arrest was made.

Pollsmoor Prison inmates looking out of a window at the facility. Picture: EWN
Pollsmoor Prison inmates looking out of a window at the facility. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - All the inmates who escaped Pollsmoor Prison this week have been rearrested.

The six prisoners broke out of in the Medium B Section late on Sunday night.

An internal investigation has been launched into how the inmates managed to break a bed and use its components to force their way through steel bars covering a window.

The fugitives only managed to dodge law enforcement for less than 12 hours before the first arrest was made.

Five escapees were apprehended in Ocean View, Blackheath, Kalksteenfontein and Kleinvlei on Monday.

The final fugitive, a 20-year-old rapist, was captured on Tuesday.

Regional Correctional Services Commissioner, Delekile Klaas says: “I’d like to thank the members of the community for cooperating with us and assisting in the capture of the escapees.”

Klaas says the inmates will appear in court soon on charges of malicious damage to property and escaping from lawful detention.

WATCH: Six inmates escape from Pollsmoor Prison

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA