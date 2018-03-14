Popular Topics
Intimidation case against Hofmeyr, Mulder heading to prosecution’s office

Activist Johan Pienaar filed a criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr and FF+ MP Corne Mulder last week and on Wednesday submitted evidence to the police.

The old South African flag with the names of people activist Johan Pienaar says were the architects and enablers of apartheid. Picture: @JohanPienaar/Twitter.
The old South African flag with the names of people activist Johan Pienaar says were the architects and enablers of apartheid. Picture: @JohanPienaar/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A case of intimidation against singer Steve Hofmeyr and Freedom Front Plus MP Corne Mulder is likely to reach the prosecution’s office before the end of the week.

Activist Johan Pienaar filed a criminal complaint against them last week and on Wednesday submitted evidence to the police.

Pienaar was on Monday granted an interim protection order against Hofmeyr to prevent the pop star from contacting him directly or indirectly and from inciting violence against him on social media.

Pienaar’s problems started when he presented a protest installation during the Woordfees in Stellenbosch called “Laying Down the Flag”.

It featured the old South African flag with the names of people Pienaar says were the architects and enablers of apartheid.

Hofmeyr and Mulder’s names were included.

The activist then invited people to walk over the flag.

In response, Hofmeyr tweeted he would offer a reward to anyone who could remove the flag and Mulder sent Pienaar a tweet saying there’s a bounty on the flag and that he should get security.

One man acted on Hofmyer’s offer, but his attempt to remove the flag was stopped.

Hofmeyr reacted to a video of the incident by tweeting he would pay the man R1,000 for the “heroic act” and would offer R1,000 to any “true Boer” who expropriated Pienaar’s flags without compensation.

Since then, Pienaar has laid complaints of theft against those involved in grabbing the flag, a complaint of conspiracy to commit theft against Hofmeyr and complaints of intimidation against Hofmeyr and Mulder.

Mulder doesn’t seem fazed by the complaint.

“I’m busy with real politics, I don’t have time to entertain him. If he needs attention he shouldn’t bother me.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

