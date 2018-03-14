IEC in race against time to collect addresses of over 2 million voters

The IEC has just over two months to get the addresses of over a million South Africans on its voters’ roll to avoid defying the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it fails to collect the addresses of 2.8 million people on its voters roll it will approach the Constitutional Court for advice.

In 2016, the court ordered the commission to update its voters roll before June this year, saying that its failure to record all available voter’s addresses was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.

On Tuesday, the commission announced that the voters roll now stands at over 26 million and that during voter registration at the weekend, almost half a million new registrations were recorded.

The commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo says they will try their best.

“Between now and the June deadline we will spare no effort to ensure that we make contact with those people and get as many of their addresses as possible.”

He says if they don’t meet the deadline, they will approach the court.

“We’ll implement our strategies to try to reduce that number as much as possible so that when we go to the court, we can actually tell the court the efforts we’ve made in trying to get the addresses.”

It’s a race against time and the IEC believes it may have managed to get the addresses of around 300,000 people on the voters role this past weekend.