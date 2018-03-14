Home Affairs official distracted by phone to face disciplinary action
Disciplinary charges have also been laid against three of her superiors for the lack of supervision.
JOHANNESBURG - Disciplinary steps are being taken against a Home Affairs Department official who allegedly neglected her duties seemingly preoccupied with her cellphone.
In a video that went viral, the woman mistakenly stamps a passport twice, while constantly looking at her phone and then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said: “Our protocols state that employees who work at the counter are not allowed to have their cellphones with them while on duty.”
I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018
