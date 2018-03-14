Popular Topics
Home Affairs official distracted by phone to face disciplinary action

Disciplinary charges have also been laid against three of her superiors for the lack of supervision.

A screengrab of the Home Affairs employee who was distracted by her phone and stamped a passport twice.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Disciplinary steps are being taken against a Home Affairs Department official who allegedly neglected her duties seemingly preoccupied with her cellphone.

In a video that went viral, the woman mistakenly stamps a passport twice, while constantly looking at her phone and then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.

Disciplinary charges have also been laid against three of her superiors for the lack of supervision.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said: “Our protocols state that employees who work at the counter are not allowed to have their cellphones with them while on duty.”

