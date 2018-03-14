Home Affairs Dept to probe official distracted by phone while on duty
The woman mistakenly stamps a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone and then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has called for an investigation into a Home Affairs official who appears on video looking distracted by her cellphone while on duty.
The woman mistakenly stamps a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone and then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Gigaba says swift action must be taken against her.
I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018
The Home Affairs Department has now identified the staff member in the video.
The department is still finalising the investigation before any disciplinary action can be taken.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says: “Minister Gigaba, Director-General Mkuseli Apleni and the department are concerned, given the security nature of OR Tambo and also the bad service.”
