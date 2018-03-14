Hawks head confident more state capture suspects will be charged

Hawks acting head Yolisa Matakata says she is encouraged by whistle-blowers and officials who come forward to report acts of criminality in state departments.

She has also dismissed rumours that the crime fighting unit is dragging its heels especially in the Estina dairy farm case and state capture.

Matakata was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts about the Hawks' Operation Clean Audit, which focuses on national and provincial government departments as well as state-owned entities.

The Hawks boss is confident that more people implicated in state capture will be charged and appear in court in the next few months.

Matakata says they are still seized with investigations into state capture and those already arrested will be appearing again in August.

“Obviously the proof in the pudding will be people going to court. So we’re doing those investigations, I just want to assure the committee, there’s work that’s been done on all these investigations.”

Matakata has refused to be drawn on whether the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is delaying or hindering any of its investigations into state capture.